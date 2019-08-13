Trump praises Curt Schilling as former pitcher considers congressional run in Arizona

“Curt Schilling, a great pitcher and patriot, is considering a run for Congress in Arizona. Terrific!” Trump tweeted, tagging the Fox News morning show “Fox and Friends,” something he often does while tweeting reaction to the show.

Trump tweeted his praise of Schilling after he told a radio show this week he was considering a run for Congress in Arizona.

Schilling told “Armed American Radio” host Mark Walters in an interview that aired Sunday that he was considering returning to Arizona to run for a seat in Congress.

He did not specify from which district he would mount a run.

“One of the blue ones,” he told Walters in the interview.

Schilling has longstanding ties to Arizona. He attended high school and college there, and played for the Arizona Diamondbacks for three-and-a-half seasons before being traded to the Red Sox in 2003, where he gained fame for his 2004 ALCS performance against the Yankees, pitching through a gruesome injury to win Game 6.

In the years following his retirement, he has at times been embroiled in controversy: His video game company folded after it borrowed millions in a loan guaranteed by the Rhode Island state government. He said he personally invested $50 million in the failed venture, and remarked at the time he was “tapped out.”

He’s also become an outspoken proponent of the far right, and drawn condemnation for spreading a conspiracy theory about the Parkland, Fla., shooting, praising a t-shirt celebrating the harm of journalists, and for a World War II collection that included Nazi memorabilia. He was fired from ESPN in 2016 for sharing an offensive Facebook post about transgender people.

Schilling has been frequently active in Republican politics, stretching back to his Red Sox days when he endorsed President Bush’s re-election bid. He campaigned for Senator John McCain in 2007 and for then-candidate Trump in New Hampshire in 2016. Schilling said in 2016 that he planned to mount a 2018 Senate campaign against Senator Elizabeth Warren, but he never appeared on the ballot.

