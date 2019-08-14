Ayanna Pressley: Current American immigration system is ‘an effective tool of oppression’

Representative Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts’s Seventh District joked with Stephen Colbert about the congressional “Squad” and discussed racism, immigration, and President Trump on “The Late Show” on Tuesday night.

The first-term congresswoman told Colbert that “we need a plan that centers and prioritizes the preservation of families” immigrating to the United States. The current system, she said, is inherently flawed.

“The system is doing what it was designed to do,” Pressley said. “And that is to separate families and decimate communities.”