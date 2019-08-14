Ayanna Pressley: Current American immigration system is ‘an effective tool of oppression’
Representative Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts’s Seventh District joked with Stephen Colbert about the congressional “Squad” and discussed racism, immigration, and President Trump on “The Late Show” on Tuesday night.
The first-term congresswoman told Colbert that “we need a plan that centers and prioritizes the preservation of families” immigrating to the United States. The current system, she said, is inherently flawed.
“The system is doing what it was designed to do,” Pressley said. “And that is to separate families and decimate communities.”
Pressley repeated many of the points she made on “The Daily Show” on Monday, where she also discussed immigration and Trump. During her time in Congress, she has referred to Trump as “the occupant” of the White House, because, in her words “he is just occupying the space.”
Advertisement
She reiterated that phrasing to Colbert on Tuesday when he asked for her reaction to the president calling her “racist.”
“As much as I am impacted and it can be hurtful that there are hateful tweets, I’m much more focused on the impact, beyond hateful rhetoric, of hateful policies and the harm that is causing the people in this country,” she said.
Watch Pressley’s entire interview below.
Peter Bailey-Wells can be reached at peter.bailey-wells@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @pbaileywells.