‘Start exercising’: Trump inadvertently mocks supporter he thought was a protester

President Trump accidentally mocked a supporter he mistook for a protester during his rally in Manchester, N.H., on Thursday.

As the president was speaking at SNHU Arena Thursday evening, the rally was interrupted about a half an hour in by a handful of protesters near the rafters. As the protesters were being led out, a Trump supporter wearing a ‘‘Trump 2020’’ shirt near them began enthusiastically shaking his fist in a sign of support for the president.

But Trump mistook him for one of the protesters and said to the crowd: ‘‘That guy’s got a serious weight problem. Go home. Start exercising. Get him out of here, please.’’