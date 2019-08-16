fb-pixel

‘Start exercising’: Trump inadvertently mocks supporter he thought was a protester

Associated Press August 16, 2019, 53 minutes ago
President Trump spoke during a rally in Manchester, N.H.
President Trump spoke during a rally in Manchester, N.H. (NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

President Trump accidentally mocked a supporter he mistook for a protester during his rally in Manchester, N.H., on Thursday.

As the president was speaking at SNHU Arena Thursday evening, the rally was interrupted about a half an hour in by a handful of protesters near the rafters. As the protesters were being led out, a Trump supporter wearing a ‘‘Trump 2020’’ shirt near them began enthusiastically shaking his fist in a sign of support for the president.

But Trump mistook him for one of the protesters and said to the crowd: ‘‘That guy’s got a serious weight problem. Go home. Start exercising. Get him out of here, please.’’

Advertisement

After a pause, he added, ‘‘Got a bigger problem than I do.’’

Trump’s rally was halted a handful of times on Thursday by protesters who were escorted out of the arena. There was also a lengthy pause at one point as a person received medical attention.

Christina Prignano of the Globe staff contributed.