Twitter, Facebook shut down Chinese accounts targeting Hong Kong protests

WASHINGTON (AP) — Twitter says it has suspended more than 200,000 accounts that it believes were linked to the Chinese government and a disinformation campaign targeting the protests in Hong Kong.

Facebook officials similarly said on Monday they have removed a small number of accounts involved in “coordinated inauthentic behavior” targeting the Hong Kong protests.

The number of accounts affected was much smaller than those of Twitter: Just five accounts, seven pages and three groups. But those attacted a following of about 15,500.