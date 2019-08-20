Trump says he’s considering tax cut proposals. But really he wants the Fed to lower interest rates

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says his administration is a looking at tax cut proposals but not as a resp.onse to a potential recession. He says, ‘‘I'm looking at that all the time anyway.’’ Trump talked about the economy and trade with China during a meeting Tuesday in the Oval Office with the president of Romania.

Trump says his administration is looking at a cut in the capital gains tax when investors sell assets. It is also exploring lower payroll taxes.