Trump says would be ‘appropriate’ for Russia to rejoin G-7

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says it would be appropriate for Russia to be readmitted to a group of the world’s major industrial nations.

Trump says Russia is often discussed when he and the leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan meet annually as a group. Trump is scheduled to fly to France on Saturday for this year’s meeting of the Group of Seven.

In March of 2014, at the urging of then-President Barack Obama, the leaders expelled Russia from what was the Group of Eight after President Vladimir Putin annexed the Crimean Peninsula.