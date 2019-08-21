New ‘Simpsons’ promo depicts Ayanna Pressley and the ‘Squad’ chasing Trump out of White House

In the short bit released this week , which parodies the song “America” from “West Side Story,” Trump looks for a distraction from his troubles, singing to a picture of Representatives Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Pressley before the “Squad” comes to life and chases him out of the White House.

A new online promo for “The Simpsons” mocks President Trump’s attacks on the “Squad” of Democratic congresswomen, and depicts a cartoon Representative Ayanna Pressley, plus a cartoon Senator Elizabeth Warren.

“You’re Boris Johnson without the class,” the cartoon Pressley sings. “Can’t wait to see you behind prison glass.”

The clip ends with Trump joining a chorus line of Democratic presidential candidates before running out of breath and falling to the ground.

“Who’s an old man now?” the cartoon former vice president Joe Biden cackles.

Fox’s “The Simpsons” frequently veers into political satire, and even foreshadowed Trump’s rise in a season 11 episode that aired back in 2000, in which a President Lisa Simpson remarks to her staff, “As you know, we’ve inherited quite a budget crunch from President Trump.”

“The Simpsons” returns for season 31 in September.

Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.