Celtics legend Bob Cousy set to get Presidential Medal of Freedom

Cousy, 91, will be the second Celtics player to receive the medal. Former President Barack Obama awarded it to Bill Russell in 2011. The ceremony is set for 4:30 p.m. in the Oval Office.

President Trump will recognize Cousy for his skills as a Hall of Fame point guard and integral member of six Celtics championship teams but also for his support off the court of his black teammates through the fraught period of racial integration of the National Basketball Association in the 1950s and ‘60s. Cousy is known for his friendship with teammate Chuck Cooper, the first black player drafted by the Celtics in 1950.

WASHINGTON — Boston Celtics legend Bob Cousy is set to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the country’s highest civilian award, at the White House Thursday afternoon.

Cousy told the Globe last month that he counts the award as “a finish to a life circle.”

“At 90, when someone rings your doorbell, you’re honored,” Cousy told the Globe about five weeks before his recent birthday. “Things change for you as to what is meaningful.”

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin advocated for Cousy to get the award after they met through a mutual friend, the Democratic senator said on Thursday.

“I remember Bob Cousy growing up. My goodness he’s my idol,” said Manchin, who planned to attend the ceremony.

Manchin said he mentioned the idea to Trump when he was having lunch with the president in the White House in December, after noticing he had given the award to several other athletes. Immediately, he said, the president called Cousy in Worcester and told him he would be receiving it. Representative Jim McGovern of Worcester had pushed for Cousy to receive the award during the Obama administration.

The Medal of Freedom comes after Cousy’s exploits in college and the pros led to the nickname “Houdini of the Hardwood” and his enshrinement in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield. He won NBA MVP in 1957, was a 13-time NBA All-Star and had his No. 14 retired by the Celtics in 1963. Cousy got his start as an All-American player at College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, where he still lives.

Cousy is the third Boston sports icon to receive the Medal of Freedom, joining Russell who received it in 2011, and Red Sox legend Ted Williams, who was honored by Presdent George H.W. Bush in 1991. Cousy is only the fourth NBA player win it, joining Russell, Michael Jordan and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

About three dozen sports figures have won the award, including Muhammad Ali, Billie Jean King, Tiger Woods, Jackie Robinson and Babe Ruth.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom was established in 1963 by President John F. Kennedy. So far Trump has awarded 10 such medals, far fewer than many recent presidents. Half have been to athletes, including golfer Tiger Woods.

Cousy is also known for his work to help found the National Basketball Players Association, the league’s first union, which advocated for higher wages and benefits.

Although known for his support of black teammates, later in life Cousy has said he regretted that he did not do more, especially in support of Russell, who faced overt racism in Boston.

At the age of 90, Cousy read the Ta-Nehisi Coates book “Between the World and Me,” which is a letter from the author to his son about how to survive and cope with being African-American in the United States.

Cousy told the Globe last year that after reading the book, he penned a letter to Russell, expressing regret that he did not do more at the time to be supportive of his teammate amid the racial backlash Russell experienced after joining the Celtics in 1956.

Last year journalist Gary Pomerantz chronicled Cousy’s attempt to make amends with Russell in the book “The Last Pass.”

“I think it’s an insecurity we all have in us. Someone is a little different. I still haven’t had a rational explanation for how you can hate people, and Russ went through that,” Cousy told the Globe last year.

Manchin said Cousy deserves the award for his basketball skills but also because of his friendship with black players.

“Way back when race was still an issue in athletics, he broke that barrier and he did so many things, I think more so than his accomplishments on the court,” he said.

Many would argue that race is still an issue in professional sports. Trump has been highly critical of former NFL player Colin Kaepernick and other players who have knelt during the national anthem to protest treatment of black Americans.

Manchin said he has not asked Cousy if he supports Trump.

“He’s just a good guy,” he said.

Cousy told NBA.com he is a registered independent and voted in 2016 for Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson.

“However, given this situation, this President will definitely have my vote in 2020,” Cousy said in the same interview. “I simply feel, without getting into the politics of it at all, like many Americans -- I agree with some of the things he’s done and disagree with others.”

Laura Krantz can be reached at laura.krantz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurakrantz.