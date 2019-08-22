John Delaney says he was offered a Guinness when he tried to order iced coffee at a Boston bar

Boston is great. I go to a bar and ask for an iced coffee. The bartender says with a smile "can't help yaah but I can pour some Guinness over ice"

Delaney tweeted Thursday that he was offered Guinness when he tried to order an iced coffee at an unnamed Boston bar.

Former Maryland congressman and longshot 2020 Democratic presidential candidate John Delaney apparently had some trouble finding iced coffee in Boston recently.

The tweet left more questions than answers. Did Delaney take the bartender up on his offer? How many Dunkin’ locations did he pass before arriving at the bar? Who asks for iced coffee at a bar, anyway?

A request for comment was not immediately returned.

Some Twitter users chided Delaney for his drink order and tweeted maps of the dozens of Dunkin’ locations in the Boston area.

I too go to bars for iced coffees — Carlo (@yesthatCarlo) August 22, 2019

The moderate Democrat is scheduled to campaign in New Hampshire this weekend as he and a number of other candidates sprint to qualify for the next debate in September. He has not yet met the debate criteria, which requires 2 percent support in four polls and 130,000 unique donors.

