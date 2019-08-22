Representative Bill Keating comes out in favor of impeachment inquiry

“The Mueller report reveals several instances of obstructions of justice, certainly enough to move forweard with an impeachment investigation,” he said in the video. “Indeed, if that vote were today, I’d support it.”

Speaking in a video posted to Twitter, Keating said there was enough evidence in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report to move forward, and he would vote “yes” if a vote was held on the matter.

Representative Bill Keating said Thursday that he is in favor of beginning an impeachment inquiry against President Trump.

But Keating said there were several questions left unanswered by the report, including issues of fraud, money laundering, and others. He urged the House to move forward with “all the investigations dealing with all of these issues.”

“The American public deserves no less,” he said.

Keating is the ninth member of the Massachusetts delegation to come out in favor of an impeachment inquiry, leaving Representatives Richard Neal and Stephen F. Lynch as the only two who have not announced support for beginning a process that could lead to the president’s removal from office.

There are 11 members in the all-Democrat delegation from Massachusetts.

Support for an inquiry has slowly grown in the Democrat-controlled House over the last several months, and Rhode Island Congressman Jim Langevin announced he was in favor on Wednesday.

