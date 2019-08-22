Sarah Huckabee Sanders to join Fox News as contributor

“I am beyond proud to join their incredible stable of on-air contributors,” Sanders said in a statement issued by Fox.

Sanders, who departed the White House earlier this summer, will “provide political commentary and analysis across all of FOX News Media,” according to a press release announcing the hire.

Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will join Fox News as a contributor, the network announced Thursday.

President Trump announced that Sanders would leave the White House in June and suggested she should run for governor of her home state of Arkansas. Sanders has not said publicly whether she plans to run.

Sanders is at least the third former White House official to land at Fox, which has become known for its pro-Trump programming. Prior to Sanders, former communications director Hope Hicks last year joined the Fox Corporation as an executive vice president and chief communications officer. And in June, former deputy press secretary Raj Shah joined Fox Corp. as a senior vice president.

Former Fox executive Bill Shine joined the White House last year and stepped down in March to focus on Trump’s reelection campaign.

Sanders’ first appearance on the network as a contributor will be Sept. 6, according to Fox.

