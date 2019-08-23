Seth Moulton dropping out of Democratic presidential primary race

“Though this campaign is not ending the way we hoped, I am leaving this race knowing that we raised issues that are vitally important to the American people and our future,” Moulton plans to say.

He plans to officially drop out of the race during a speech at the Democratic National Committee’s summer meeting in San Francisco Friday, according to his campaign.

Representative Seth Moulton is ending his bid for the Democratic presidential primary nomination, he told the Globe Thursday.

The Salem Democrat told the Globe’s Kevin Cullen that ran for president because he “didn’t see a better foil to Trump than a young combat veteran.”

But Moulton struggled to gain traction in the polls after he announced his run in April, and did not qualify for either set of Democratic presidential debates held over the summer. Earlier this month, the Washington Post reported that Moulton planned to shed at least half of his campaign staff, and a Suffolk University/Boston Globe poll in early August did not find a single supporter among the 500 likely voters it surveyed.

Moulton’s announcement means the unweildy Democratic primary field narrows to 21 as the September debates approach.

In an interview with Cullen, Moulton said the voters he spoke with urged him to remain in the race, but as time went on, he said he realized a set of front-runners had emerged in former vice president Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders, and Senator Elizabeth Warren.

“I could see the writing on the wall. It’s a debate about how far left the party can go,” Moulton told Cullen.

But Moulton now faces further problems in his congressional district, a primary challenge from at least two declared opponents: Salem city councilor Lisa Peterson and Salem State University trustee Jamie Zahlaway Belsito. The Globe reported in July that there are at least three others who could be looking at jumping into the race, though none have declared.

Speculation that Moulton could face a primary challenger began following the 2018 midterm elections, when the former Marine publicly opposed Nancy Pelosi’s bid for another term as House speaker, arguing it was time for a new generation of leaders. The opposition generated charges of sexism, and Pelosi won the speakership without ever facing a serious opponent.

Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com.