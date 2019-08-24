Trump says he was joking when he said he was the ‘chosen one’

“I am the chosen one,” he said, looking up at the sky. “Somebody had to do it.”

On Wednesday, Trump called himself just that when he was speaking to reporters at the White House. He seemed to be referring to how he saw it as his duty to get into a trade war with China.

President Trump says he was joking. He was joking when he called himself “the chosen one.”

But many people didn’t get the joke.

His remark echoed across the media and throughout social media with the idea that the president may see himself as a sort of messiah.

Advertisement

On Saturday, it was time for Trump to try to provide clarity. He took time away from the G-7 summit in France to send two tweets about the matter.

“When I looked up to the sky and jokingly said “I am the chosen one,” at a press conference two days ago, referring to taking on Trade with China, little did I realize that the media would claim that I had a “Messiah complex. They knew I was kidding, being sarcastic, and just.... ....having fun. I was smiling as I looked up and around. The MANY reporters with me were smiling also. They knew the TRUTH...And yet when I saw the reporting, CNN, MSNBC and other Fake News outlets covered it as serious news & me thinking of myself as the Messiah. No more trust!

When I looked up to the sky and jokingly said “I am the chosen one,” at a press conference two days ago, referring to taking on Trade with China, little did I realize that the media would claim that I had a “Messiah complex.” They knew I was kidding, being sarcastic, and just.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2019

....having fun. I was smiling as I looked up and around. The MANY reporters with me were smiling also. They knew the TRUTH...And yet when I saw the reporting, CNN, MSNBC and other Fake News outlets covered it as serious news & me thinking of myself as the Messiah. No more trust! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2019

And as for the trade war? Markets tanked Friday as tensions increased over trade between the US and China. It remains to be seen whether this is a battle that Trump will win.