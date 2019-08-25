Former GOP lawmaker Joe Walsh says he will run against Trump in Republican primary

Former Illinois Representative Joe Walsh announced Sunday he’ll challenge Donald Trump for the Republican nomination in 2020, saying the president is unfit and must be opposed.

“He’s nuts, he’s erratic, he’s cruel, he stokes bigotry, he’s incompetent, he doesn’t know what he’s doing,” Walsh said on ABC’s “This Week.” “The bet that my campaign is making -- and I’m going to pound Trump every single day -- he’s a bully, and he’s a coward, and somebody has to call him out.”

Walsh, a nationally syndicated talk radio host with a lively Twitter account, joins former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld, who’s been running since April. Others in the wings at least considering a challenge include former Tennessee Senator Bob Corker; Mark Sanford, a former South Carolina congressman who was also the state’s governor; and former Ohio Governor John Kasich.