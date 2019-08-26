Elizabeth Warren makes a cameo in the new season of ‘Ballers’ — sort of

“Ballers,” now in its last season, stars Johnson, who plays a former professional football player who manages the money of younger pro athletes in Miami.

In Sunday’s season opener of HBO’s “Ballers,” Johnson’s character, Spencer Strasmore, is seen sitting in an Adirondack chair reading Warren’s 2017 book, “This Fight is Our Fight.”

Senator Elizabeth Warren’s affection for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is not only well documented — it’s apparently mutual.

Prior to the season 5 premiere, Warren tweeted her excitement about the show’s return.

Can’t wait for the Season 5 premiere of @BallersHBO tonight (Bruce and I still can't believe there won't be a Season 6). And congrats @TheRock on your marriage! — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) August 25, 2019

The tweet prompted a response from Johnson thanking Warren for “all your hard work on behalf of our country.”

Mahalo, my ballin’ friend (thanks Bruce too)

It’s been a helluva run and I’m grateful to the people. Thanks for the 🏀 and ⛓, I mean happy marriage well wishes 😉

Best of luck and thank you Senator for all your hard work on behalf of our country.

Enjoy @BallersHBO tonight 👊🏾 https://t.co/uBjuk6iRTS — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 25, 2019

Warren sings the praises of “Ballers” on a regular basis.

Wishing Johnson a happy birthday in 2018, Warren tweeted out a photo of a signed copy of the pilot’s script.

“Senator Warren, Much Mahalo for lovin’ our show! Stay Ballin’. ” the note read. “P.S. Thank Bruce too!” Johnson added, referring to Warren’s husband, Bruce Mann.

Before that, in a 2017 interview with Samantha Bee, Warren talked about why she liked the show so much.

“It’s actually a story about hard work,” Warren said. “It’s a story about perseverance. It’s a story about having to reach into yourself and find something that you’re not 100 percent sure is there.”

During the interview, Bee surprised Warren with a life-sized cardboard cut out of Johnson.

Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.