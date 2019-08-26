Sean Duffy, former ‘Real World: Boston’ cast member, will leave Congress

MADISON, Wis. — A Republican congressman and former reality TV star said Monday that he will vacate his seat in Congress.

Sean Duffy posted on Facebook that he is resigning on Sept. 23 to spend more time with his family. Duffy wrote that he recently learned that his ninth child due in October has a heart condition and ‘‘will need even more love, time, and attention due to complications.’’

Duffy, 47, was first elected to Congress in 2010. He has been a staunch supporter of President Trump and has also been widely mentioned as a possible candidate for US Senate or governor in 2022.