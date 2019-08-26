Macron attacks Bolsonaro for sexist jibe at French first lady

(Bloomberg) -- President Emmanuel Macron lashed out at his Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro, saying he’d embarrassed his country by mocking the French first lady’s physical appearance.

Macron said Bolsonaro’s comment, where he was drawn into a comparison between Brigitte Macron to his own, younger partner, was “extraordinarily disrespectful to my wife” and that he hoped the Brazilian people would soon have a president worthy of them.

“This is sad,” Macron said. “It’s sad for him and for the Brazilian people. Brazilian women probably feel ashamed to hear that from their president.”