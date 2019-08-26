Takeaways from Trump’s weekend at G-7 summit in France

Trump’s rhetoric on the status of his trade negotiations with China fluctuated wildly over the weekend: On Sunday, he suggested he was having second thoughts about starting a trade war, before backtracking hours later to say his only regret was not escalating the conflict futher.

This year’s G-7 summit was marked by division on trade, climate, and other issues. Here are four takeaways from the meeting of major economic powers:

Then on Monday, Trump veered in the other direction again, claiming his staff had received calls from their Chinese counterparts eager to negotiate. He also called President Xi Jinping a “great leader.” But a spokesman for China’s foreign ministry said Monday that he didn’t know what calls Trump was talking about.

The swings came after Trump’s Friday tweets in which he branded President Xi an “enemy” of the United States and “hereby ordered” American companies to “start looking for an alternative to China, including bringing your companies HOME.”

Trump signaled that the climate crisis is not a priority

As recordbreaking wildfires raged through the Amazon rainforest, often called the “Earth’s lungs” for its role in creating oxygen and absorbing carbon dioxide, G-7 leaders convened to discuss the issue and pledge an aid package.

G-7 leaders except for President Trump, that is. Trump skipped the meeting and left an empty seat behind.

Asked about climate change during a Monday press conference, Trump refused to comment directly and said that the United States is not going to spend its wealth “on dreams.”

“It’s tremendous wealth,” Trump said said of US oil and gas. “And I’m not going to lose that wealth, I’m not going to lose it on dreams, on windmills.”

President Trump has repeatedly called climate change a hoax.

President Trump.

Trump pushes his Doral resort as the site of the next G-7 meeting, falsely claiming he wouldn’t benefit financially

President Trump insisted he had no interest in profiting from next year’s G-7 summit even as he talked up his private Miami-area golf course as a potential site.

Trump praised Trump National Doral at a televised press conference in France on Monday, touting its acreage, its proximity to the airport, its restaurants and what he called its ‘‘magnificent’’ bungalows with ‘‘magnificent views.’’

Trump claimed he wouldn’t ‘‘make any money’’ off the summit even though he still profits from his clubs after refusing to divest from his businesses after being elected president.

The Washington Post reported in June that the dozens of trips he’s taken to his various properties as president have brought in at least $1.6 million in revenue from the federal government and GOP political operatives as Trump acts as both the president and a government vendor. ProPublica reported in May that taxpayers paid a $1,000 bar tab for White House staffers at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in April 2017. Trump’s visits have propped up the Doral resort, where profits have fallen sharply since Trump took office.

Trump also insisted Monday, without evidence, that the presidency will end up costing him $3 billion to $5 billion.

It’s unclear if Macron’s Iran gamble paid off

French President Emmanuel Macron’s surprise invitation to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif sparked confusion at the meeting of world leaders and did not result in a meeting with Trump.

But during a press conference Monday, Trump said that he’d be willing to meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani “if the circumstances were correct or were right.”

France has taken a lead role in trying to salvage the Iran nuclear deal after Trump scuttled it last year. Tensions have been escalating as the United States has imposed more sanctions and Iran shot down an American drone in June.

