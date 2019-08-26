Trump says he’d meet Iran’s Rouhani under ‘correct’ circumstances

Trump said he would meet with Rouhani “if the circumstances were correct or were right.”

French President Emmanuel Macron said during a joint news conference with Trump in Biarritz, France, that he hoped to arrange a meeting between the two leaders within weeks. The US president was more cautious.

WASHINGTON — President Trump said Monday he’d be willing to meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani under “correct” circumstances to discuss their standoff over the 2015 nuclear deal the US president abandoned.

“I don’t know the gentleman,” Trump said. “I think he’s going to want to meet.”

Trump also said he’d support extending what he called a “letter of credit” to Iran, secured by oil, to help the country meet short-term financial obligations, another Macron proposal. “It would be from numerous countries,” Trump said, and “it would be paid back immediately.”

Trump spoke at the conclusion of the G-7 where he met with the leaders of the UK, France, and Germany, who are trying to hold together the nuclear deal with Iran that Trump exited last year.

The summit’s biggest surprise was the arrival of Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif in Biarritz on Sunday.

Trump has imposed sanctions on Iran and threatened retaliation if the Islamic Republic continues to violate the agreement, namely by enriching uranium. Trump said Macron had told him in advance about the Zarif visit.

Trump said he wanted to ensure Iran didn’t get nuclear weapons, but that the US had no interest in regime change there.

Rarely have relations between the US and Iran been as tense as in recent months. The US is trying to deprive Iran of oil revenue, the lifeblood of its economy. Iran’s been accused of responding by sabotaging oil tankers in the Persian Gulf.

Underscoring the message that France can act as a mediator on improvements to the 2015 nuclear accord, Macron accurately noted that French negotiators “hesitated most to sign this agreement” because it had “drawbacks and compromises.”