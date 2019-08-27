Brazil’s Bolsonaro says he’ll accept aid for Amazon fires if Macron apologizes

JACUNDA NATIONAL FOREST, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says Brazil will only accept an offer of international aid to fight Amazon fires if French leader Emmanuel Macron retracts comments that he finds offensive.

Bolsonaro on Tuesday said Macron had called him a liar and he accused the French president of questioning Brazil’s sovereignty amid tensions over fires sweeping the Amazon region.

Bolsonaro says Macron has to retract some of his comments ‘‘and then we can speak.’’