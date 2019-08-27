Deutsche Bank says it has returns requested by US lawmakers

The appellate judges had asked if the banks actually had the tax returns being sought in the subpoenas. Deutsche Bank and Capital One declined to answer the question in open court, citing laws and customer privacy agreements, but agreed to file the information under seal.

The disclosure was made in a letter filed Tuesday by the bank in response to a question from an appeals court last week. The panel is considering a request from Trump to block access to financial records at Deutsche Bank and Capital One Financial Corp. that have been subpoened by House Democrats. In a separate letter, Capital One said it does not possess any tax returns responsive to the subpoena.

Deutsche Bank AG confirmed that it has tax returns requested by US lawmakers seeking financial information for President Trump and his family. Whose returns are those? That’s still a secret.

Trump; his children Donald Jr., Eric, and Ivanka; and his businesses sued the banks in April to block them from complying with the demand from lawmakers to turn over the financial information. A federal judge in May rejected that request, and Trump has appealed.

In its filing Tuesday, Deutsche Bank said it has tax returns — in either draft or as-filed form — responsive to the subpoenas. The names were redacted.

Bloomberg News

Paul slows return to public duties after surgery

PADUCAH, Ky. — Senator Rand Paul is slowing his return to public activities due to a complication from lung surgery early this month.

WPSD-TV reports the Kentucky Republican canceled an appearance Wednesday at the Paducah Rotary Club. His spokeswoman, Kelsey Cooper, said Paul developed fluid on the lung and his doctor asked him not to travel.

Paul underwent lung surgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville in early August. He has said the procedure stemmed from injuries suffered when a neighbor tackled him while he was doing yard work at his Kentucky home in late 2017.

Associated Press

FEMA funds transferringto immigration spending

WASHINGTON — The Department of Homeland Security is moving $271 million from other agencies such as FEMA and the Coast Guard to increase the number of beds for detained immigrants and support its policy forcing asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while their cases play out.

The news comes as hurricane season is ramping up and Tropical Storm Dorian was heading toward Puerto Rico.

The sprawling 240,000-person Homeland Security Department includes the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Coast Guard, and the new Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, in addition to immigration agencies.

It is not uncommon for unassigned funds to be transferred between agencies under the same department as the fiscal year ends. Last year around the same time, about $200 million was transferred, including $10 million from FEMA that prompted major criticism from Democrats.

Homeland Security officials said in a statement Tuesday they would transfer $155 million to create temporary facilities along the US-Mexico border for holding hearings with the aim of moving asylum cases through the system faster.

Associated Press

Trump tweets retort to story of bedbugs at his resort

WASHINGTON — President Trump on Tuesday blamed ‘‘Radical Left Democrats’’ for spreading a ‘‘false and nasty rumor’’ about a bedbug infestation at his golf resort in Doral, Fla., after he said he would like to hold next year’s Group of Seven summit at the property.

‘‘No bedbugs at Doral,’’ Trump wrote in a midmorning tweet. ‘‘The Radical Left Democrats, upon hearing that the perfectly located (for the next G-7) Doral National MIAMI was under consideration for the next G-7, spread that false and nasty rumor. Not nice!’’

In 2016, Doral was sued by a former guest, Eric Linder, who said he had been bitten multiple times by bed bugs while staying in the luxe Jack Nicklaus Villa at Trump’s property. Linder alleged that the villa had ‘‘a history of severe bed bug infestation.’’

The Trump Organization denied the allegation, without going into detail. It settled the case in 2017, shortly after Trump’s inauguration.

Reports about the settlement resurfaced on social media Monday after Trump held a news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron at the end of the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France, where Trump sought to make a case for convening at the Trump National Doral Miami next year.

Washington Post