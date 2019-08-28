Republican Senator Johnny Isakson says he will retire at the end of 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson of Georgia says he'll retire at the end of 2019, citing what he calls ‘‘health challenges.’’

The 74-year-old lawmaker says he'll be leaving the job he loves because health issues are ‘‘taking their toll’’ on his work, family and staff.

The three-term senator was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2013 and suffered a fall in July, according to his office.