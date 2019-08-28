Who is in and who is out? A primer on the September Democratic debate

The requirements for candidates are essentially double those of the June and July debates, which required 1 percent support in three qualifying polls and 65,000 unique donors to participate. The debate, which will be hosted by ABC News and Univision, is slated for Thursday, Sept. 12, with a second night added Sept. 13, should more than 10 candidates qualify.

It’s crunch time for the candidates. Because the Democratic National Committee has tightened the requirements for the next debate, Wednesday is a crucial day. By midnight, those in the field of more than 20 candidates must show at least 2 percent support in four qualifying polls and donations from at least 130,000 unique donors, including 400 from each state in at least 20 states.

Here’s where things currently stand:

Ten candidates appear to have qualified

Those who are definitely getting up on that stage as of Tuesday are: Former vice president Joe Biden, Senator Cory Booker, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former HUD official Julián Castro, Senator Kamala Harris, Senator Amy Klobuchar, former congressman Beto O’Rourke, Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Elizabeth Warren, and businessman Andrew Yang.

Among those who have not yet qualified:

Marianne Williamson last week said she crossed the donor threshold to participate but has not yet received the required support in polls.

An aggressive ad buy from Tom Steyer helped push him past the donor requirement, but he still needs one more qualifying poll to participate.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said she was close to receiving the required donors, but The New York Times reported last week that she needed three more polls.

Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard has the required donors and received up to 3 percent support in several early state polls, but only in two approved by the DNC, her campaign said last week.

According to fivethirtyeight.com, the remaining members of the field have not hit 2 percent in any approved polls, nor have they hit the donor threshold. Those include Senator Michael Bennet, Governor Steve Bullock, Mayor Bill de Blasio, former congressman John Delaney, and Congressman Tim Ryan.

Debate details

ABC News and Univision last week announced four moderators for the debate: George Stephanopoulos, David Muir, Linsey Davis, and Jorge Ramos. It will be held at Texas Southern University in Houston.

In addition to airing on ABC and Univision, the debate will also stream on multiple Web platforms, including Hulu, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.