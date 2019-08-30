Warren and Sanders to campaign in New Hampshire this weekend
Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders are making swings through New Hampshire this weekend — less than a week before nearly all of the party’s contenders are expected to flock to Manchester for the state Democratic Party’s annual convention.
Warren is set to attend a house party Monday in Hampton Falls, which is on the coast of the first-in-the-nation primary state. Her visit comes after her rally in Franconia, N.H., earlier this month drew about 700 people, according to WMUR.
Sanders has several events across the state this weekend, including rallies in Raymond and Dover on Sunday. He’ll swing through Portland, Maine, before appearing in the Milford Labor Day parade Monday.
The stops come as Warren and Sanders are chipping away at former vice president Joe Biden’s lead in national polls. A Quinnipiac poll published Wednesday found Biden leading the field with 32 percent of support, followed by Warren with 19 percent, and Sanders with 15 percent.
All three Democrats are set to return to speak at the state’s Democratic Party convention Sept. 7, along with most of the rest of the primary field, organizers say. The convention will be held at the SNHU Arena, the same site where President Trump held his reelection rally earlier this month.
