UK government loses working majority after defection of Conservative lawmaker
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has lost his working majority after a Conservative Party lawmaker defected to another party amid the Brexit crisis.
Phillip Lee Tuesday left the Conservatives to join the Liberal Democrats, which opposes Brexit and wants to remain in the European Union.
Lee said Tuesday he is leaving because ‘‘this Conservative Government is aggressively pursuing a damaging Brexit in unprincipled ways.’’
His decision will weaken Johnson as he tries to prevent Parliament from blocking his Brexit plans.
Rebels within Johnson’s own party are threatening to force the government to seek a further extension of the Oct. 31 Brexit deadline.
