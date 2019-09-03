Pence defends decision to stay at Trump property in Ireland

US Vice President Mike Pence and wife Karen Pence, left, meet with Irish President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabrina. (Peter Morrison/Associated Press)

DOONBEG, Ireland (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence’s staff is defending his decision to stay at one of President Donald Trump’s properties while in Ireland amid criticism by Democrats that he’s enriching Trump at taxpayers’ expense.

Pence’s chief of staff, Marc Short, said Tuesday that the decision to stay at Trump International Golf Links in Doonbeg was made at Trump’s ‘‘suggestion’’ and that Pence and his entourage won’t be staying for free.