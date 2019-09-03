Senator Joe Manchin III announces he won’t run for governor in West Virginia

Manchin has sought to reach across the aisle to work with Republicans on legislation, including on background checks for gun purchasers. He was the only Democrat to break from his party in voting to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court last year.

Manchin, 72, served as governor from 2005 to 2010, and last year considered retiring from the Senate before reluctantly agreeing to seek reelection in a state that Trump carried handily in the 2016 presidential race. He was narrowly reelected to a six-year term.

Senator Joe Manchin III, a Democrat, announced Tuesday that he will stay in the Senate and not run for governor in West Virginia, passing on a challenge to a Republican incumbent strongly backed by President Trump.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, a billionaire businessman, was elected in 2016 as a Democrat. Less than a year later, he announced at a Trump rally in his state that he was switching parties.

He has since declared that he and Trump are ‘‘bound at the hip.’’

Washington Post

Trump’s Facebook ads warn against gun law changes

From the White House lawn on Sunday, President Trump promised a package of laws to address the scourge of gun violence.

But in advertisements that went up on Facebook Monday, the president delivered a pointed warning about the prospects of reforming the nation’s gun laws, telling a select group of voters that Democrats were intent on repealing the Second Amendment and asking them to sign their names to a petition to defend gun rights.

‘‘Democrats have finally admitted what they truly want: a repeal of the Second Amendment,’’ reads one variation of the ad, which went up two days after Saturday’s shooting in two Texas towns left seven dead and 22 wounded. ‘‘It’s up to the American people to stand strong and defend our freedoms.’’

The appeal went out as a Trump surrogate — a member of his 2020 advisory board — promoted a conspiracy theory on Twitter falsely tying the Saturday gunman to Beto O’Rourke, a former Texas congressman and presidential candidate.

The Facebook blitz, which relies on misleading claims about Democratic objectives, offers a window into Trump’s mixed messaging on guns in the wake of a pair of mass shootings in early August in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, which marked the nadir of a bloody month in which more than 50 people were killed in mass shootings.

In the days after the El Paso shooting, Trump signaled he was open to proposals for new background checks, saying ‘‘there is a great appetite’’ for such measures. Soon after, following a phone call with NRA head Wayne LaPierre, the president changed his tune, echoing the messaging of the National Rifle Association.

Last weekend, Trump once again embraced the NRA’s talking points, asserting that background checks would ‘‘not have stopped any of it.’’ Still, he allowed, ‘‘We’re doing a package, and we’ll see how it comes about.’’ Mum on details, he said, ‘‘We’re looking at a lot of different bills, ideas, concepts.’’

Washington Post

Aide says lunch in Ireland shows Pence is not anti-gay

A senior White House aide suggested Vice President Mike Pence’s lunch Tuesday with the prime minister of Ireland and his male partner shows that Pence is not ‘‘anti-gay.’’

‘‘For all of you who think our @VP is anti-gay, I point you to his and the @SecondLady’s schedule tomorrow where they will join Taoiseach @LeoVaradkar and his partner Dr. Matthew Barrett for lunch in Ireland,’’ deputy White House press secretary Judd Deere tweeted Monday night.

The comment was ridiculed by LGBT advocates who said one meal with a gay person does not make up for what they say is the vice president’s record speaking and working against gay rights.

‘‘We can’t believe we have to say this but simply meeting with a gay person doesn’t erase Pence’s long history of attacking LGBTQ people through policy, legislation, and rhetoric,’’ the LGBT advocacy organization GLAAD tweeted. ‘‘Nice try though.’’

As governor of Indiana, Pence signed a law that would allow businesses and individuals to discriminate against people based on their sexuality — he later signed an amended version after a nationwide outcry. Pence has called same-sex marriage a sign of ‘‘societal collapse’’ and opposed expanding hate crimes to include sexual orientation and gender identity.

Washington Post

Biden advisers downplay New Hampshire, Iowa

Joe Biden’s top campaign advisers on Tuesday sought to play down expectations of his showing next year in the first two early-voting states — Iowa and New Hampshire — while also forecasting that they are bracing for a long primary fight.

During a 45-minute conference call with reporters, the campaign advisers portrayed the former vice president as uniquely positioned as the candidate most likely to be able to defeat President Trump, while also attempting to address some of his perceived shortcomings. Advisers said that they were escalating efforts in the states that vote on Super Tuesday, a month after Iowans caucus, looking further down the calendar in what could become a long campaign slog as top candidates fight for delegates.

But for a campaign that has often touted polls and his perceived electability, it was a unique concession: Biden could afford lose the first two contests.

‘‘Do I think we have to win Iowa? No,’’ one top adviser said, like the others speaking to reporters on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal thinking. ‘‘Do we want to win Iowa? Yeah.’’

When speaking about New Hampshire, the adviser added, ‘‘Historically, there’s an incredible home field advantage for a Massachusetts candidate, or a New Englander for that matter.’’

Senator Elizabeth Warren is from next-door Massachusetts, and Senator Bernie Sanders is from neighboring Vermont.

‘‘We expect this to go one for a while,’’ the adviser added.

Washington Post