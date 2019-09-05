Critics mock Trump online after White House apparently alters Dorian weather map

President Trump displayed what appeared to be an altered map of Hurricane Dorian’s track on Wednesday, doubling down on his instistence that the storm was set to hit Alabama despite National Weather Service information to the contrary.

The map, which featured what appeared to be a crudely drawn semi-circle around portions of Alabama, led to instant mockery from critics online, and some imagined what else Trump could take a Sharpie to, from his crowd sizes to his border wall, using the hashtag #sharpiegate and #sharpiepresident.

Here are some of the most-shared images: