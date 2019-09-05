Critics mock Trump online after White House apparently alters Dorian weather map
President Trump displayed what appeared to be an altered map of Hurricane Dorian’s track on Wednesday, doubling down on his instistence that the storm was set to hit Alabama despite National Weather Service information to the contrary.
The map, which featured what appeared to be a crudely drawn semi-circle around portions of Alabama, led to instant mockery from critics online, and some imagined what else Trump could take a Sharpie to, from his crowd sizes to his border wall, using the hashtag #sharpiegate and #sharpiepresident.
Here are some of the most-shared images:
White House releases new photo of Trump’s completed border wall#SharpieGate pic.twitter.com/zEqmVEGmPx— Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) September 5, 2019
BREAKING: Trump releases new inauguration photo confirming massive crowd pic.twitter.com/s9BdTx8s7y— Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) September 4, 2019
OMG! He was right about wind energy!#TrumpSharpie pic.twitter.com/hmSkVaC2pW— Julie Beach (@JulieBeach3) September 4, 2019
Trump releases photo to show he’s taller than Obama. pic.twitter.com/U4K7C4MzQI— Schooley (@Rschooley) September 4, 2019
🚨 🚨 Hot off the press 🚨🚨— Daniel Young (@dyoung8005) September 5, 2019
Trump shows evidence that his hotel is actually super close to Dublin. #sharpiegate #SharpieTrump #SharpiePresident #Sharpie pic.twitter.com/HXs9F42EKE
They took the airports #TrumpSharpie #sharpiegate pic.twitter.com/gmD0SKlmUG— Stephen W. Hudson (@StephenWHudson1) September 5, 2019
Trump released a poll this morning showing him winning by wide margins against any Democratic opponent. #sharpiegate #SharpiePresident pic.twitter.com/ZIWISAtzl8— melinda 🌳🌳 (@melindafla) September 5, 2019
When the President plays golf... #sharpiegate pic.twitter.com/Y60YdDQfBl— Padraig MacRodáin 🇮🇪 🏳️🌈 (@PadraigPiarais) September 5, 2019
#Sharpie to the rescue! #sharpiegate pic.twitter.com/c4jy3mC2xo— Jenny Olin Shanahan (@JennyShanahan) September 4, 2019
Trump releases photo proving he never stared at a solar eclipse without eye protection!#sharpiegate #SharpieTrump #SharpiePresident pic.twitter.com/fScqN9tf9T— Banksy of Poetry (@OutragePoet) September 5, 2019