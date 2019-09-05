Trump continues to push erroneous claim about Alabama as Dorian lashes Carolinas

‘‘What I said was accurate! All Fake News in order to demean!’’ Trump wrote.

In morning tweets, Trump insisted that what he first said in a Sunday tweet was accurate at the time and attacked the news media.

WASHINGTON — As Hurricane Dorian unleashed torrential rains on the Carolinas on Thursday, President Trump continued to push his erroneous contention from the weekend that Alabama could have been affected by the life-threatening storm.

He later returned to the topic, sharing a tweet in which the Alabama National Guard had said Dorian was ‘‘projected to reach southern Alabama by the early part of the week.’’

‘‘I was with you all the way Alabama,’’ Trump said in the early evening tweet. ‘‘The Fake News Media was not!’’

Trump’s latest tweets on the subject came a day after he attempted to retroactively justify his Sunday tweet by displaying in the Oval Office a modified National Hurricane Center ‘‘cone of uncertainty’’ forecast, dated Aug. 29, indicating Alabama could in fact be affected. The graphic appeared to have been altered with a Sharpie to indicate a risk that the storm would move into Alabama from Florida.

‘‘In the early days of the hurricane, when it was predicted that Dorian would go through Miami or West Palm Beach, even before it reached the Bahamas, certain models strongly suggested that Alabama & Georgia would be hit as it made its way through Florida & to the Gulf,’’ Trump said in his Thursday tweets. ‘‘Instead it turned North and went up the coast, where it continues now. In the one model through Florida, the Great State of Alabama would have been hit or grazed. In the path it took, no.’’

Trump’s tweet on Sunday listed Alabama among states that he said ‘‘will most likely be hit (much) harder than anticipated.’’

It came as Dorian was hitting the Bahamas as a high-end Category 5 hurricane, and the tweet sparked enough public alarm that it prompted the National Weather Service in Birmingham, Ala., to bluntly tweet 20 minutes later: ‘‘Alabama will NOT see any impacts from #Dorian.’’

On Thursday morning, Trump also retweeted a map he shared on Twitter on Wednesday. It showed raw computer model data provided to state and local governments four days before his Alabama tweet.

The data showed that the majority of models called for Dorian to make landfall well southeast of Alabama, most likely in Florida. By the time of his controversial tweet on Sunday, the projections on that map showing potential impacts on Alabama had long been ruled out.

Later Thursday morning, Trump retweeted tweets sent by the National Hurricane Center with updates on Dorian and other looming storms.

He then returned once again to the subject of Alabama.

‘‘Alabama was going to be hit or grazed, and then Hurricane Dorian took a different path (up along the East Coast),’’ Trump wrote on Twitter. ‘‘The Fake News knows this very well. That’s why they’re the Fake News!’’

On Thursday evening, he tweeted more maps from last week. Those maps projected that parts of Alabama had at least a 5 percent chance of receiving tropical-storm-force-winds.

Trump’s insistence that he was correct prompted widespread criticism that neither the president nor his White House is willing to admit mistakes.

Washington Post

Poll shows Biden ahead of Trump in critical Wisconsin

A new poll finds that former vice president Joe Biden leads President Trump by 9 percentage points in a hypothetical general-election matchup in Wisconsin, a state Trump narrowly carried in 2016 and that is key to his reelection prospects next year.

Biden leads Trump 51 percent to 42 percent among registered Wisconsin voters in the Marquette University Law School poll released on Wednesday.

The poll also shows another Democratic White House hopeful, Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, with a slight lead over the Republican president, 48 percent to 44 percent.

And two other Democrats, Senators Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Kamala Harris of California, are tied with Trump at 44 percent.

In 2016, Trump carried Wisconsin over Democrat Hillary Clinton by less than 1 percentage point, helping propel him to an electoral college victory despite losing the popular vote nationally by roughly 3 million people.

Wisconsin is among four states — along with Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Florida — that political analysts say are most likely to determine the result of the 2020 election. Many of those analysts point to Wisconsin as the most pivotal.

Biden’s standing there is likely to bolster his campaign’s argument that he is the most electable Democrat against Trump.

The poll also finds Biden the best-positioned in the Democratic primary.

He is the first choice of 28 percent of registered Democrats, Democratic-leaning independents and independents who don’t lean toward either party.

Sanders is second with 20 percent, followed by Warren with 17 percent.

The Marquette poll of 800 registered voters was conducted between Aug. 25 and 29. It is said to have a margin of error of plus or minus 3.9 percentage points for the general-election matchup and 5.3 percent for the Democratic primary question.

Washington Post