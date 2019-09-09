Trump says he doesn’t need any money from people staying overnight at his hotels and says the new report will make that clear.

He told reporters Monday that he plans to release an ‘‘extremely complete’’ report before the presidential election. His comments come amid scrutiny of Vice President Mike Pence’s stay last week at a Trump resort in Ireland and questions about why an Air Force crew stayed at one of his properties in Scotland.

NEW YORK — President Trump is promising to release a new financial report of his personal holdings to the public before the 2020 election, though it is unclear how much detail will be revealed.

House Democrats are investigating taxpayer-funded government spending at Trump properties as part of their probe into the Trump’s finances.

The following is a transcript of Trump’s remarks, according to a White House pool report:

“I haven’t found out other than when a plane stops at a massive international airport and gets fuel – I don’t own the airport. I own a lot of different places. Soon you’ll find that out. Because I’ll be at some point prior to the election, I’m going to be giving out a financial report on me. And it will be extremely complete. I’m going to give out my financial condition. And you’ll be extremely shocked that the numbers are many, many times what you think. I don’t need to have somebody take a room overnight at a hotel.

”So what is happening, every time you find a person landing an airplane within 500 miles of something I own, Mike Pence as an example, his family lives in Doonbeg, Ireland. And he’s actually told me that he stayed there many years ago. I bought it years ago. But he was there before I bought it, I believe he said. A long time ago. He was in Ireland so he said you know what I’ll do, I’ll see my family. I didn’t know about that. But I can say he has good taste.”