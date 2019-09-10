WASHINGTON (AP) — Income for the median U.S. household last year finally matched its previous peak set in 1999 after growing at the slowest annual pace since 2014.

Government figures show that after more than a decade of economic growth — the longest expansion on record — Americans are earning no more than they did two decades ago once inflation is taken into account.

The Census Bureau says that median household income rose 0.9% in 2018 to an inflation-adjusted $63,179 from $62,626 in 2017.