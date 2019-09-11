Campbell, the first African-American woman to serve as council president, met Harris at her graduation from UCLA Law School when Harris, then the San Francisco District Attorney, was the commencement speaker.

Campbell then ran into her when Harris was in Boston on fundraising trips for her 2016 US Senate campaign, and eventually spent election night that year at the Los Angeles victory party for Harris.

She said along the way she began to like Harris and her ideas.

But why Harris over Warren, whom Campbell’s colleague, Councilor Michelle Wu, endorsed earlier this year?

Campbell said she admires Warren and volunteered on her Senate campaign. “I think all of us in Massachusetts are lucky to have her as our Senator fighting for the things we care about,” Campbell said in an interview Wednesday. “But for me this [is] about a candidate who brings something to the table that is unlike any other person in this race and frankly any other person who has been elected to this office.”

Campbell added she thinks Harris can “actually win this race” largely because of her personal story.

