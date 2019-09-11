The support came in the form of a sign hanging outside Pressley’s Washington, D.C., office that read: “This office stands with Chrissy Teigen.” A photo of the sign was posted to Twitter by Pressley aide Sarah Groh on Tuesday, but it was not immediately clear who made the sign. A request for comment from Pressley’s office was not returned.

Chrissy Teigen, the TV show host and author who was recently attacked on Twitter by President Trump, is getting a boost from the office of a member of “The Squad”: Representative Ayanna Pressley.

Teigen, the outspoken cohost of the TV show “Lip Sync Battle” and author of several cookbooks, was recently targeted by Trump on Twitter as he criticized a number of prominent African-Americans, including her husband, John Legend, for not giving him sufficient credit for criminal justice reform initiatives.

In the tweet, Trump described her only as Legend’s “filthy-mouthed wife.”

....musician @johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is - but I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed. “Anchor”@LesterHoltNBC doesn’t even bring up the subject of President Trump or the Republicans when talking about.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

Teigen, who has a Twitter following of 11.7 million, responded with her own tweets, expressing bafflement that she was brought up at all: “The absolute best part of his tweet is I literally didn’t speak in the special, nor was I mentioned. I’m cackling at the pointless addition of me because he cannot not be a [expletive].”

Trump’s tweets spurred an outpouring of support for Teigen from critics of the president using the hashtag #filthymouthedwife, many of whom pointed out that the admonition was ironic coming from Trump, who is not known for his decorum.

Pressley is familiar with being the target of personal attacks by the president. She was among the four freshman Democratic congresswomen known as “The Squad” that Trump insulted with racist tweets earlier this year.

Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.