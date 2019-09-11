WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is holding an inquiry into the Trump administration’s decision to stop considering requests from immigrants seeking to defer deportation for medical treatment and other hardships.

A subcommittee of the House Oversight and Reform Committee has set a hearing Wednesday on the Aug. 7 decision. Immigration officials and medical and legal experts are scheduled to testify.

Three of those testifying are from Massachusetts, where opposition to the decision has been strong. Boston civil rights groups challenged the move in federal court last week.