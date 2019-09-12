“The senator says she’s for Bernie, well I’m for Barack,” Biden said, before accusing Warren of failing to explain how she would pay for the massive expansion of government financing for health care.

And in the opening moments in Houston, Biden took his shot, seeking to contrast her support for Medicare for All — a plan devised by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders — with his own proposal to expand the Affordable Care Act with a public option.

The presidential debate Thursday night was a highly anticipated meeting between former vice president Joe Biden, the front-runner in the Democratic presidential primary, and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, who has slowly risen in the polls to become one of his more fearsome rivals.

But Warren hardly took the bait.

Rather than hitting back directly at Biden, she launched into a spirited defense of Sanders’ plan. The answer set the tone for a night in which it was Warren, the ascendant Democrat, who sought to hover above the fray — and at times out of the spotlight — while Biden tangled with his rivals, haltingly defending his own record and seeking to raise questions about whether theirs were realistic.

Soon, Biden found himself at the center of a messy debate about health care that left candidates shouting over one another and risked drowning out his message of a moderate expansion of the nation’s health care system.

He sought to attack Sanders — “For a socialist, you’ve got a lot more faith in corporate America than I do,” Biden said — and said the worst diseases, like cancer, were personal to him. Moments later, former Housing and Urban Development secretary Julian Castro went on the attack, accusing him of forgetting a detail about how people would get enrolled in his plan.

“Are you forgetting what you just said onstage two minutes ago?” Castro said, an apparent dig at Biden’s advanced age — he is 76 — and well-documented tendency to misspeak and mix up his words. The comment drew some boos from the audience.

“If you lose your job, for instance, his health care plan would not automatically enroll you, you would have to opt in. My health care plan would. That’s a big difference. I’m fulfilling the legacy of Barack Obama and you’re not,” Castro said.

“That would come as a surprise to him,” Biden shot back.

Soon, Mayor Pete Buttigieg tried to intervene.

“This is why presidential debates are becoming unwatchable,” he said, as Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar chimed in with a conciliatory message of her own.

As the fight devolved, Warren stayed out of it, leaning into her plans instead of digging into her rivals.

For Warren, the debate was a new test at the end of a long, bright summer in which her most significant opponents largely refrained from trying to puncture her grand vision for change — and the debate showed she plans to try to stay above the fray as long as she can.

It was the third debate of the presidential primary and the first time the stage was limited to only 10 candidates, instead of the 20 who have appeared over two nights for the previous meetings.

The winnowed debate field presented a concentrated clash over the fundamental question in the Democratic primary: Do voters want a candidate who is offering to right the ship and “restore” the nation after four years of President Trump, as Biden does, or someone pushing for a more fundamental transformation of American society, like Warren or Sanders?

Warren used her time to argue for that transformation, and even showed rare daylight between herself and Sanders when she called for the elimination of the Senate filibuster in an effort to pass new gun control laws.

“Until we attack the systemic problems, we can’t get gun reform in this country,” Warren said.

Asked, along with all candidates, about their biggest setback in life, Warren told her familiar story of when she was fired as a school teacher because she was pregnant. At home with a baby, she enrolled in law school and followed her dream.

“The reason I’m standing here is because I got back up, I fought back. I know what’s broken, I want to be in the fight to fix it in America,” she said.

But Warren’s strategy of focusing solely on her ideas, and not engaging with other candidates, comes with a risk. She dodged questions about whether Medicare for All would require raising taxes on the middle class — a question Sanders has answered in the affirmative — and her caution onstage limited her speaking time, keeping her out of the spotlight as other candidates tried to grab the moment for themselves.

California Senator Kamala Harris, for example, used the fighting that erupted around her as an opportunity to cast herself as a unifying candidate who could simply beat Trump. As her rivals bickered over their personal flavors of health care reform, Harris interjected, trying to put the focus back on Trump.

“This discussion has given the American people a headache,” she said. “But let’s focus on the end goal. If we don’t get Donald Trump out of office he’s going to get rid of all of it.”

Later in the debate, Warren was pressed on issues she doesn’t always talk about, including foreign policy.

She said she would bring troops home from Afghanistan without first having a deal with the Taliban and then make a big shift in US foreign policy.

“What we are doing right now in Afghanistan is not helping the safety and security of the United States and it’s not helping the safety and security of the world, it’s not helping the safety and security of Afghanistan,” she said, evoking her three brothers’ military service.

“We cannot ask our military to keep solving problems that cannot be solved militarily,” she said.

Laura Krantz of the Globe staff contributed to this report. Jess Bidgood can be reached at Jess.Bidgood@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter@jessbidgood