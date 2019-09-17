Fresh off the third Democratic debate, California Senator and presidential candidate Kamala Harris joined “The Tonight Show” for one of its signature segments Monday, “slow-jamming” the news with Jimmy Fallon and house band The Roots.

Harris began by touching on economic relief for middle class families before riffing on climate change, President Trump, and student debt relief.

Her points were interspersed with commentary from Fallon, who delivered Harris-related jokes like “Mamala Kamala just don’t give a frack” when discussing climate change and “that’s someone who knows how to play to a college crowd” when discussing student debt.