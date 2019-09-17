WASHINGTON — Elizabeth Warren is gaining ground on Joe Biden and has pulled ahead of Bernie Sanders with the help of a groundswell of enthusiasm among liberal Democrats, a poll released Tuesday shows.
The NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll of national Democratic primary voters is the first major survey since last week’s debate in Houston, which featured a smaller field of 10 candidates. Biden leads with 31 percent, with Warren at 25 percent and Sanders in third place at 14 percent.
Warren has gained 6 points in the poll since July. Much of that support comes at the expense of Kamala Harris. who is down 8 points since July. She now has 5 percent support and has dropped to fifth place behind Pete Buttigieg, who had 7 percent.
Advertisement
Among liberal Democrats, Warren leads with 36 percent — 17 points higher than either Biden or Sanders. And she has an edge in voter excitement: 35 percent of respondents say they’re enthusiastic about her, compared with 25 percent for Sanders and 23 percent for Biden.
The poll was conducted Sept. 13-16 and has a margin of error of 4.4 percentage points.