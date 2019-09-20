The Washington Post reported Wednesday that a recent communication between President Trump and an unnamed foreign leader involved some kind of “promise.” It reportedly so alarmed a US intelligence official that he or she lodged a formal whistleblower complaint with a federal watchdog on Aug. 12.

A complicated and murky new scandal unfolded in bits and pieces this week involving an unspecified “promise” allegedly made by President Trump to a foreign leader that prompted a member of the US intelligence community to file a formal complaint. There is plenty that remains unknown, but here’s a look at what has happened so far.

The Post reported Thursday that the complaint did not revolve around a single phone call, but rather multiple communications.

Adding to the controversy, the whistleblower complaint was made in such a way that it would normally require watchdog officials to notify certain members of Congress about it. But the inspector general for the intelligence community did not disclose the contents of the complaint, reportedly because he had been ordered not to. That set off a legal fight, as House Oversight Committee chairman Adam Schiff has demanded the contents and the director of national intelligence has resisted turning it over.

The New York Times and the Post both reported Thursday that at least part of the complaint centered around Ukraine.

On Thursday night, President Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, in an eyebrow-raising interview, said on CNN that he had asked the Ukrainian government to investigate allegations that former vice president Joe Biden pressured Ukraine to dismiss a prosecutor who was probing a gas company where Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, was a board member. (The Washington Post breaks down those allegations here.)

Then on Friday afternoon, the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump pressured the leader of Ukraine “about eight times” during a phone call to investigate Biden’s son and work with Giuliani on such a probe. The paper reported that its source “didn’t believe Mr. Trump offered the Ukrainian president any quid-pro-quo for his cooperation.”

Here’s what we don’t know:

We don’t know the nature of the “promise” Trump allegedly made to the foreign leader, or whether the call mentioned in the Wall Street Journal report is the one cited by the whistleblower. Trump spoke to several foreign leaders, including the leader of Ukraine, during the relevant time frame.

Interestingly, a Washington Post editorial published on Sept. 5, more than a week before the first Post story broke, included some reporting on Trump’s goals in Ukraine:

“Some suspect Mr. Trump is once again catering to Mr. Putin, who is dedicated to undermining Ukrainian democracy and independence. But we’re reliably told that the president has a second and more venal agenda: He is attempting to force [Ukrainian president Volodymyr] Zelensky to intervene in the 2020 U.S. presidential election by launching an investigation of the leading Democratic candidate, Joe Biden. Mr. Trump is not just soliciting Ukraine’s help with his presidential campaign; he is using U.S. military aid the country desperately needs in an attempt to extort it.”

What’s been President Trump’s response?

Trump on Friday called the whistleblower story “ridiculous” and a “political hack job.” He said he did not know the identity of the whistleblower but dismissed the person as “partisan.”

“I’ve had conversations with many leaders, they’re always appropriate, at the highest level,” he said.

Asked whether he discussed Biden with the leader of Ukraine, Trump would not answer.

“It doesn’t matter what I discussed. But I will say this, somebody ought to look into Joe Biden’s statement because it was disgraceful, where he talked about billions of dollars that he’s not giving to a certain country unless a certain prosecutor is taken off the case,” he said.

Trump has also tweeted about the issue, asking whether anyone is “dumb enough to believe” he’d make an inappropriate promise to a foreign leader over the phone.