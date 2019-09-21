DES MOINES — Elizabeth Warren took the lead in Iowa in a new state poll released Saturday, barely dislodging former vice president Joe Biden from the No. 1 spot in the state, putting the two of them in a statistical tie.

Warren has the support of 22% of likely participants in the Iowa caucuses, up 7 percentage points from June. Biden landed in second place with 20%, down slightly from June. Though the result is in the poll’s 4 percentage point margin of error, it’s the first time Warren has led Biden in the Iowa Poll series.

Bernie Sanders was in third place at 11% and Pete Buttigieg stayed in fourth place ahead of Kamala Harris, but dropped slightly to 9% of poll respondents.