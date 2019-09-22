When Boston voters go to the polls for Tuesday’s preliminary election, they’ll see a slate of City Council candidates that looks more like a cross-section of the city they’re seeking to represent than at perhaps any other time in history. This year’s candidates are women and men from many family backgrounds, educational experiences, and professions, ranging from longtime public servants to young hopefuls still building careers.

Thirty-eight candidates will appear on Tuesday’s ballot for Boston’s nonpartisan preliminary municipal election. Fifteen are seeking at-large seats, while nearly two dozen others aspire to represent their home districts.

The vote will narrow the field of at-large candidates to eight for the general election on Nov. 5; of those, the four receiving the most votes will be elected. In each contested district race, Tuesday’s top two vote recipients will appear on the November ballot.

AT-LARGE

Erin J. Murphy

Age 49

Neighborhood Dorchester

Profession Boston Public Schools teacher

Why are you running for City Council? I am running for Boston City Council to be a voice for all the residents. I will bring integrity and a sensible, responsive approach to City government and put the priorities and needs of neighborhood constituents first.

Michelle Wu

Age 34

Neighborhood Roslindale

Profession Boston city councilor at-large

Why are you running for City Council?

There’s much at stake for our city and country in this moment. I’m running to empower communities for urgent action on climate justice, racial equity, and shared prosperity, because the decisions we make today will shape opportunities for future generations.

Priscilla Flint-Banks

Age 64

Neighborhood Roslindale

Profession Advocate, activist

Why are you running for City Council?

I am running for office because I feel there is a need to have councilors that have worked in the community and know the needs of the neighborhoods. I was born and raised in this city and I love my city and the people here. This is a diverse city and a lot of community residents are being displaced at an alarming rate. There needs to be real change in City Hall.

Althea Garrison

Age 78

Neighborhood Dorchester

Profession At-large city councilor

Why are you running for City Council? I am running for re-election so I can continue to push for affordable housing (including rent control), fighting the over-development of Boston, fixing the broken MBTA, advocating for senior citizens and veterans, and shaking up the system through my proven leadership.

Martin J. Keogh

Age 54

Neighborhood West Roxbury

Profession Attorney and full-time dad

Why are you running for City Council? I believe there’s a better way to solve the issues Boston faces. Too many politicians try to make history and save the world. As your councilor, I’ll never forget that the decisions made in City Hall impact your daily life.

Alejandra Nicole St. Guillen

Age 42

Neighborhood West Roxbury

Profession Former director for immigrant advancement for the city of Boston

Why are you running for City Council? As a former public school teacher, advocate and director for immigrant advancement, I have dedicated my entire career to service. I want to bring my social justice lens to the City Council and deliver on solutions driven in partnership with you.

Michel Denis

Age 29

Neighborhood District 5

Profession Politician, poet, writer

Why are you running for City Council?

I am running because I want to build the bridge between the government to the city of Boston. I am fighting for the low-income housing parents and elders and 5,000 Boston Public School students.

Annissa Essaibi-George

Age 45

Neighborhood Dorchester

Profession At-large city councilor

Why are you running for City Council?

I am running for reelection to continue to bring the experience of a mom, a former BPS teacher and a small-business owner to the Council. I am responsive, and get things done on issues our residents are facing.

Jeff Ross

Age 51

Neighborhood South End

Profession Community activist and attorney

Why are you running for City Council?

Growing up in the face of the inequities of systemic poverty created a foundation for me. I’m running because my cycle of poverty was disrupted with opportunity and want to look back at my life’s work and know that I did the same for others.

Domingos DaRosa—no response

Michael F. Flaherty

Age 50

Neighborhood South Boston

Profession Boston city councilor at-large

Why are you running for City Council?

To guarantee that every person has the opportunity to live, work, and succeed in Boston. This means improving the quality of education, public safety, and affordability in the city. I look forward to continuing my work on these important issues.

Herb A. Lozano

Age 30

Neighborhood Dorchester

Profession Program manager

Why are you running for City Council?

I’m running for Boston City Council because I believe it is my purpose to pay it forward to the communities that invested in me. I plan to seek equity, stability, and advancement for all of Boston.

William King

Age 30

Neighborhood Mattapan

Profession Technology manager at Appalachian Mountain Club

Why are you running for City Council?

As a lifelong Boston resident and Boston Public Schools graduate, I’m running to lift the voices of those who feel unheard and discouraged in our current political system. I want to give Bostonians a reason to trust in government again.

David Halbert

Age 38

Neighborhood Dorchester

Profession Former deputy director of community affairs at the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office

Why are you running for City Council?

I want to use my experience working for progressive elected leaders, including on the City Council; my education in public sector management; and my lifetime of civic engagement to help Boston be more equitable and inclusive, and empower its residents.

Julia Mejia

Age 49

Neighborhood Dorchester

Profession Nonprofit executive director

Why are you running for City Council?

As the first foreign-born Latina on the City Council, I want to make City Hall open and accountable to all Boston residents, fighting for fully funded public schools, safe and affordable housing and transit, and building pathways for civic engagement.

DISTRICT 5

Justin Matthew Murad

Age 24

Neighborhood Hyde Park

Profession Paralegal for City of Boston

Why are you running for City Council?

I chose to run for City Council because I believe that it is time to change in local politics. I don’t come from a political family or have connections with political figures. I want to help the people because that’s what I feel they deserve.

Cecily Graham

Age 30

Neighborhood Hyde Park

Profession Lead teacher

Why are you running for City Council?

I’m running to have our voices at the center as our district transitions; preventing displacement and preserving our progress over the years. I’m focused on education, housing, public safety, climate change resilience, equity, and bridging the gaps between us.

Alkia Powell

Age 45

Neighborhood Hyde Park

Profession Former neighborhood business manager in the Mayor’s Office of Economic Development’s Small Business Office

Why are you running for City Council?

I am running to be a strong voice for the residents of District 5. I am looking forward to serving the neighborhoods that I have always called home by bringing my professional experience in city government and community outreach to the role.

Yves Mary Jean

Age 37

Neighborhood Roslindale

Profession Poet, politician

Why are you running for City Council?

As the father of two amazing daughters, I understand the challenges every parent faces and the basics our community must provide: affordable housing, great schools, high-quality parks, safe neighborhoods. I believe District 5 needs progressive leadership to fight for our community.

Ricardo Arroyo

Age 31

Neighborhood Hyde Park

Profession Public defender

Why are you running for City Council?

As a public defender, I’ve seen the devastating impact inequity and lack of opportunity have on people’s lives. I fight every day for those who are often unseen and unheard. I’m ready to do that now for the communities that raised me.

Jean-Claude Sanon

Age 60

Neighborhood Roslindale

Profession Business owner

Why are you running for City Council?

I’m running because I believe we need new leadership that is forged in our communities and not necessarily through political connections. I want to be a voice for the marginalized in our society. I’m the most invested in the district.

Mimi E. Turchinetz

Age 59

Neighborhood Hyde Park

Profession Assistant deputy director of the Boston Office of Financial Empowerment

Why are you running for City Council?

I’m running because I’m the best-prepared candidate to rewrite the rules of the game when it comes to housing and development, to create a community planning process that puts the neighborhoods first, and work to create wealth in the community for everyone.

Maria Esdale Farrell

Age 49

Neighborhood Hyde Park

Profession Education advisor to the Boston City Council

Why are you running for City Council?

I’m running for this seat because I am truly worried about our future and that of District 5, as it’s more important than ever to have someone with historical knowledge, common sense, and balanced leadership on the Boston City Council.

DISTRICT 7

Kim Janey. handout

Valerie Hope Rust—no response

Kim Janey

Age: 54

Neighborhood Roxbury

Profession District 7 city councilor

Why are you running for City Council?

Too many of us are being left out of Boston’s economic opportunities and are being pushed out of our communities. Working together, we can make our neighborhoods strong, safe, healthy, and vibrant, and ensure Boston is more equitable for all.

Roy Owens Sr.—no response

DISTRICT 8

Jennifer Ann Nassour

Age 47

Neighborhood Back Bay

Profession Attorney, former CEO of ReflectUS

Why are you running for City Council?

I’m running because I experience the challenges of living and raising a family in the city each and every day. I want to improve quality of life for all residents, and be a tireless advocate for these neighborhoods.

Hélène Vincent

Age 30

Neighborhood Fenway

Profession Former director of research and academic partnerships at EF Education First

Why are you running for City Council?

Hélène Vincent is an activist for social and environmental justice and a champion of the LGBTQ+ community. Her experience in mediation opened her eyes to Boston’s systemic power imbalances, and she’s running to make Boston accessible and affordable for all.

Priscilla Kenzie Bok

Age 30

Neighborhood Beacon Hill

Profession Affordable housing policy & planning, historian

Why are you running for City Council?

To keep families and seniors of all incomes in Boston, care for our urban neighborhoods and parks, and bring people together to effectively tackle our long-term challenges of housing affordability, transportation, public education, and climate change with bold policy solutions.

Montez David Haywood

Age 39

Neighborhood West End

Profession Attorney

Why are you running for City Council?

To ensure affordable housing becomes a reality for the residents of District 8, and to bring neighborhood schools and a community center with programming for the elderly and youth alike to the downtown neighborhoods.

Kristen Mobilia

Age 48

Neighborhood Fenway-Kenmore

Profession Vice president of finance and administration

Why are you running for City Council?

I have been out consistently in each neighborhood of the district for years, working side by side with residents and small businesses. I will bring a stronger connection between neighborhood advocates and the City Council to better serve our community.

DISTRICT 9

Craig Cashman

Age 36

Neighborhood Brighton

Profession Legislative aide

Why are you running for City Council?

I want to work hard for Allston and Brighton to assure that it remains a welcoming community for young people, families, and seniors. Our community needs representation with a vision that focuses on planning over development.

Lee Nave Jr.

Age 30

Neighborhood Brighton

Profession Community organizer

Why are you running for City Council?

I want to be the next Allston-Brighton city councilor to represent everyone in our community, whether you’re here for four months or for four generations. I will lead coalitions that bring progressive changes to our housing, public transportation, and education.

Amanda Gail Smart

Age 41

Neighborhood Allston-Brighton

Profession Consultant with Brain Injury Association of Massachusetts

Why are you running for City Council?

Everybody deserves the opportunity to be heard. With the proper assistance, everyone can overcome the obstacles they are presented with. I would like the chance to help people. We all can do this together! I know we can!

Liz A. Breadon

Age 60

Neighborhood Allston-Brighton

Profession Physical therapist

Why are you running for City Council?

Allston-Brighton is at a tipping point. In the absence of a planning process, developers have set the agenda. The result has been thousands of new units that most residents cannot afford, a failing mass transit system, underfunded schools, and loss of green space.

Daniel J. Daly

Age 50

Neighborhood Allston-Brighton

Profession Union electrician

Why are you running for City Council?

I’m running because I love this neighborhood. I was raised in Allston and am now raising my family in Brighton. In the last 20 years, I’ve never said no to an opportunity to fight for this neighborhood, and can’t wait to continue to fight for it in Boston City Council.

Jonathan L. Allen

Age 28

Neighborhood Brighton

Profession Public service & nonprofit executive at The Leadership Brainery

Why are you running for City Council?

There are currently no men of color or openly LGBTQ+ representation on the Council. We need a responsible and respectful councilor with an inclusive perspective. I will advocate for equitable access to information, affordable housing, public transportation, education, and opportunity. Change Has Come!

Brandon David Bowser

Age 33

Neighborhood Allston-Brighton

Profession BPS teacher

Why are you running for City Council?

I am running to fight for and amplify all voices in Allston-Brighton. Now more than ever it is important to elect someone who will put people over profits, and our community over the interests of developers and powerful universities.