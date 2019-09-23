Seeking to apply political pressure to Republicans who have so far been unwilling to criticize Trump, Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, the Democratic leader, warned that Republicans would be complicit in Trump’s actions if they failed to demand that the White House release a transcript of a call between Trump and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine, and subpoena a related whistleblower complaint.

WASHINGTON — The top Senate Democrat on Monday called on Senate Republicans to join Democrats in demanding that the administration furnish details about explosive allegations that President Donald Trump pressured a foreign leader to help produce damaging information on a leading political rival.

Doing otherwise, Schumer wrote in a letter to Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., the majority leader, would show Republicans to be “silent and submissive, shying away from this institution’s constitutional obligation to conduct oversight.”

“This is a whistleblower complaint that has been labeled ‘urgent’ and ‘credible’ not by Democrats, but by a senior-level Trump appointee,” Schumer wrote. “It is the Senate’s duty to take this national security matter seriously and to take action now.”

Schumer made his call as pressure was building on Democrats to move more aggressively toward impeaching Trump over the new revelations, and his administration’s refusal to disclose the whistleblower complaint about them, as required by law.

Schumer called on McConnell and relevant Senate committee chairmen to hold hearings with the acting director of national intelligence, Joseph Maguire, who has said he is not required to hand over the complaint; Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; and Russell Vought, acting director of the Office of Management and Budget. He also asked for an investigation to determine why the Trump administration had temporarily withheld $250 million in military aid from Ukraine this summer, at the same time that Trump and his personal lawyer were reportedly making demands that the country investigate Joe Biden, the former vice president.

Trump acknowledged Sunday that he raised corruption accusations against Biden during the call, but he defended the conversation as entirely appropriate.

Schumer’s attempts to put pressure on the Republicans came as senators were preparing to return to Washington on Monday for a week of legislating. So far, few members of the president’s party have been willing to call for more information, much less join Democrats in saying they are troubled by the behavior.

Over the weekend, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, said it would be “good for the country” if the president could share more information about his interactions with Ukraine. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, the Republican presidential nominee in 2012, was harsher.

“If the president asked or pressured Ukraine’s president to investigate his political rival, either directly or through his personal attorney, it would be troubling in the extreme,” he said.

Despite Schumer’s demands, most attention Monday remained on the House, where Democrats hold the majority and the power to impeach Trump, and are already pursuing an investigation to determine whether they should do so over his attempts to obstruct the special counsel’s investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election. A crucial element of any potential case against the president, lawmakers have said, would be his stonewalling of congressional attempts to investigate him and his administration.

After months of debate over impeachment, the political ground appeared to be shifting over the weekend for Democrats, with growing numbers of influential lawmakers saying that if the allegations were true, and the president continued to try to shield information from Congress, they would be left with no option but to initiate impeachment proceedings.

In the short term, even the House has relatively few options if the administration maintains its position.

The House Intelligence Committee, which first learned of and publicized the existence of the whistleblower complaint, has called a hearing for Thursday to press Maguire on why he declined to share it with Congress, despite a request to do so from the intelligence agencies’ internal watchdog. But Maguire has been instructed by the Justice Department and the White House not to produce the material.

The House could sue to try to force disclosure under its interpretation of the whistleblower law, but as with other legal challenges to the White House’s stonewalling, the courts could take more than a year to sort the case out, a nonstarter for Democrats who fear there may be an ongoing threat to national security.

Additional pressure from the Republican Senate could conceivably lead the White House to reconsider and share more information on the complaint or the president’s interactions with Ukrainian leaders. And some strategists believe that Democrats must do more to force Republicans to weigh in on the latest allegations against Trump, potentially angering their constituents by appearing to condone a brazen attempt to enlist foreign help to sway the election in his own favor.