(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s 2020 Republican challengers said the president’s July 25 call with his Ukrainian counterpart is the latest evidence that he should not be in the office -- with one rival suggesting it was tantamount to “treason.”

Allegations that Trump urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during the call to investigate Democratic front-runner Joe Biden amount to “treason, pure and simple,” former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld, who is seeking to mount a primary challenge to Trump, told MSNBC.