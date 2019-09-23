(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s 2020 Republican challengers said the president’s July 25 call with his Ukrainian counterpart is the latest evidence that he should not be in the office -- with one rival suggesting it was tantamount to “treason.”
Allegations that Trump urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during the call to investigate Democratic front-runner Joe Biden amount to “treason, pure and simple,” former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld, who is seeking to mount a primary challenge to Trump, told MSNBC.
Former Illinois Congressman Joe Walsh, another Republican who is running against Trump for the party nod, said the president should be impeached over the conduct.
Weld, Walsh and former South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford -- a third Republican who has announced his intent to challenge Trump -- gave a group interview to MSNBC on Monday and urged the national party to permit state contests for voters to choose the party’s 2020 candidate, even as Arizona, Kansas, Nevada South Carolina and Alaska have already canceled their GOP primaries.