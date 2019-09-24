A strategy memo from Warren’s campaign manager, Roger Lau, says the campaign will roll out digital and television advertisements in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, and Nevada — which hold the first four primaries and caucuses in February 2020 — marking a major media buy for a campaign that has focused its resources so far on staffing and travel.

Taken together, the announcements signal a new phase for a campaign that has steadily built enthusiasm in the Democratic party’s liberal base over months of dogged stumping by Warren and intricate organizing in the states with early contests, but is still battling an undercurrent of skepticism from some in the party about whether she can win.

WASHINGTON — Senator Elizabeth Warren announced a two-pronged expansion of her presidential campaign on Tuesday, including spending at least $10 million on new ads and a plan to ramp up her staffing beyond the first four primary states.

And the memo says the campaign is turning its attention toward states that hold primaries and caucuses after those states, in March, by adding organizers and state directors in places like California, Michigan, and Florida. It is a shift that could help bolster Warren’s path to the nomination, but that also represents an investment in battlegrounds for state legislatures, Congress and the general election itself.

“If we want to make big, structural change,” Lau wrote, referencing a familiar phrase from Warren’s campaign stops, “we need to make sure Democrats control the U.S. House and Senate and win important gubernatorial and state legislative races across the country.”

In his memo, Lau singled out states like Maine and Georgia, both of which are expected to hold competitive Senate races in 2020. He also said the Warren campaign will have “boots on the ground” in states like Minnesota and Michigan, where efforts to flip state legislatures are underway.

It is an indication that, as a presidential candidate, Warren is seeking to do broader party-building work for Democrats. On the campaign trail, she has touted her efforts to help other Democrats, pointing out that she raised $11 million for Democratic candidates around the country doing the 2018 midterms.

Lau’s memo, like other communications from Warren’s campaign, sought to push back on the idea that the liberal firebrand is too polarizing for the general electorate. “Her agenda isn’t just bold — it’s popular across the country, with Democrats, independents and Republicans,” Lau wrote, citing a poll that found that a majority of Republicans back her plan to tax the wealthiest Americans.

However, it remains to be seen whether some of Warren’s more liberal positions, like her support for decriminalizing crossing the border illegally, will distract centrist and conservative voters from that message.

The memo linked to some of Warren’s new ads, which were made by her in-house team, and said the emphasis will be on digital ads over broadcast television.

The ads emphasize her campaign’s main crusade against corruption in government, and show the swelling crowds that have come to accompany her campaign stops.

“I know what’s wrong, I know how to fix it, and I’ll fight to get it done,” she says in two of the videos.

A third, minute-long spot emphasizes her upbringing in Oklahoma, which also forms the spine of her stump speech, including photos from her first wedding at the age of 19.

