(Bloomberg) -- Former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign said Tuesday he would back impeaching President Donald Trump if the White House refuses to comply with congressional demands for information about his interactions with Ukraine’s president.
Biden plans to address reporters in Wilmington, Delaware, at 2:30 pm Eastern time on Tuesday.
The remarks will be his first extended comments about Trump’s interactions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in which Trump pressured Zelenskiy to investigate the business activities of Biden’s son Hunter. Hunter Biden was a director of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian energy company.
Trump’s conversations with Ukraine have energized House Democrats’ call for impeachment. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was convening a pivotal meeting with members of her party Tuesday as she faces mounting pressure on impeachment.
Biden, unlike his primary rivals Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris, has so far resisted calls for impeachment, saying the House should investigate Trump’s dealings with the Ukrainian president.
Trump’s pressure on a foreign leader to investigate a domestic political rival “appears to be an overwhelming abuse of power,” Biden said this weekend in Des Moines.
Trump’s call to Zelenskiy is part of a whistle-blower complaint against the president that has so far remained private, despite calls from Democrats to release the complaint and transcripts of the call.