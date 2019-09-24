(Bloomberg) -- Former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign said Tuesday he would back impeaching President Donald Trump if the White House refuses to comply with congressional demands for information about his interactions with Ukraine’s president.

Biden plans to address reporters in Wilmington, Delaware, at 2:30 pm Eastern time on Tuesday.

The remarks will be his first extended comments about Trump’s interactions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in which Trump pressured Zelenskiy to investigate the business activities of Biden’s son Hunter. Hunter Biden was a director of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian energy company.