”This election will be decided by the people of Massachusetts. It’s their voices that should drive our debates, focus our agendas and set the terms of this race,” Kennedy said in a press release announcing the move. “The continued influence of unaccountable, outside money in our elections dilutes the power of the people who should be in the driver’s seat of our democracy and leaves too many voters feeling like our system is boxing them out.”

Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III challenged Senator Edward J. Markey and the two other Democrats running for Senate in 2020 to sign a so-called People’s Pledge to limit outside political groups from dumping money into what’s shaping up to be a divisive intraparty battle.

The effort signals that Kennedy feels confident he can raise plenty of money on his own as he seeks to oust Markey. It also comes just days after a major environmental group pledged to raise $5 million on a campaign to bolster Markey’s reelection bid.

Markey has embraced the pledge before. In the 2013 special election race to fill the Senate seat that opened up when John Kerry became Secretary of State, the Malden Democrat called such a pledge “key” so voters know who is supporting each candidate, since outside groups do not have to disclose their donors. He repeatedly criticized his Republican opponent, Gabriel E. Gomez, for declining to sign the pledge.

The Kennedy campaign said it reached out to the three other campaigns in the race Tuesday morning and asked to meet to set terms in the coming weeks. In addition to Markey, labor attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan and businessman Steve Pemberton are also running for the Democratic nomination for the 2020 Senate race.

Liss-Riordan quickly sent a statement that she would accept, but criticized Kennedy for deploying a “gimmick,” saying it is obvious the Newton Democrat is embracing the pledge because Markey had just gotten a $5 million pledge of support from an outside political group.

“Of course I support blocking any outside spending in this race. But I am disappointed that Congressman Kennedy and Senator Markey seem only interested in recycling old gimmicks when it’s convenient for them,” she said. “Yes, Senator Markey should disavow outside money, and he probably won’t. This type of political gamesmanship is what is wrong with our politics and our politicians. I wish Senator Markey and Congressman Kennedy were more focused on delivering results for working people than scoring political points.”

The Pemberton and Markey campaigns did not immediately respond to comment on Kennedy’s announcement.

The Kennedy team has proposed terms similar to the pledges agreed to in the 2012 Senate contest between Scott Brown and Elizabeth Warren, as well as in the 2013 Democratic Senate primary. In those cases, candidates agreed that any time a third-party political group ran an ad on TV, radio, or digital platforms, or sent a direct mailing, the candidate benefiting from the expenditure would donate half of its cost to a charity of the opponent’s choosing.

The pact Warren and Brown signed in 2012 was considered groundbreaking. A 2013 analysis by Massachusetts Common Cause, a group that advocates for campaign finance reform, concluded that despite the Warren-Brown contest being the most expensive congressional race of 2012, the pledge drastically reduced outside spending compared to other expensive races that year. The analysis found that it slashed the relative influence of wealthy donors to the benefit of small-dollar donors, and also led to far less negative advertising overall.

Kennedy has also forsworn taking corporate PAC money, a commitment he made before officially jumping into the Senate race, but another maneuver that appears designed to pressure Markey, who has not made a similar commitment, and bolster his own progressive bona fides. Turning down corporate PAC checks is an increasingly popular position among Democratic candidates; every single Democrat running for the 2020 presidential nomination has done so.

Victoria McGrane can be reached at victoria.mcgrane@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @vgmac.