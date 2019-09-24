WASHINGTON — The chairman of the House intelligence committee says a whistleblower who has been blocked by the Trump administration would like to speak to Congress.

The whistleblower, whose identity is unknown, lodged a formal complaint with the inspector general for the intelligence community, but the acting director of national intelligence, Joseph Maguire, determined that it could not be forwarded to Congress.

The complaint at least partly involves President Donald Trump’s interactions with the leader of Ukraine.