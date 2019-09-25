Elizabeth Warren is essentially tied with Joe Biden nationwide, continuing a surge in surveys that showed her ahead in Iowa and New Hampshire, according to a Quinnipiac poll released Wednesday.
The survey will fuel questions about whether the former vice president is losing his perch as the front-runner in the race for the 2020 Democratic nomination.
The poll showed Warren with support from 27% of Democratic and Democratic-leaning voters, compared with 25% for Biden. That’s well within the margin of error of the survey of 4.9% but represents the first time a candidate other than Biden has held a numerical lead since Quinnipiac began its survey in March.
Warren has been riding a wave of momentum since the last Democratic debate earlier this month in Houston.