WASHINGTON — Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren says she’s glad to see the House has ‘‘stepped up’’ on an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump and hopes it can be done quickly.
Warren was the first 2020 candidate to fully embrace starting impeachment proceedings back in April after the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s redacted report. House Democrats launched a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump on Tuesday.
Speaking Wednesday in New Hampshire, Warren says, ‘‘This is not a matter of politics. This is a matter of constitutional responsibility. Nobody is above the law. Not even the president of the United States.’’
She says, ‘‘As we now know, if Congress does not hold this man accountable then he will break the law again and again and again. It is time for impeachment now.’’