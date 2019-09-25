WASHINGTON — The five pages released by the White House documenting President Trump’s phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy are not a word-for-word transcript of the call.

A ‘‘CAUTION’’ note included at the bottom of the first page of the text released Wednesday explains that the rough transcript ‘‘records the notes and recollections of Situation Room Duty Officers and NSC policy staff assigned to listen and memorialize the conversation in written form as the conversation takes place.’’

The transcript was prepared using voice recognition software, along with note takers and experts listening in, according to senior White House officials. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss White House document preparation.