But the Ukraine scandal is still unfolding, and there are important developments that are expected in the coming hours and days. Already Wednesday morning, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff sent demands for documents related to the whistle-blower complaint, and the Trump administration released a memo summarizing the call with Ukraine’s leader. The situation is volatile and things can change rapidly, but here’s a look at key events we’ll be following over the next two days:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has formally announced an impeachment inquiry against President Trump, meaning the investigations currently underway from several key House committees are now under an impeachment umbrella.

Wednesday

House vote on whistle-blower resolution: The full House is expected to vote on a resolution demanding the Trump administration turn over the contents of the whistle-blower complaint.

Timeline: The House is expected to debate the resolution at noon.

Trump meets with the Ukrainian president at the United Nations: President Trump has a series of meetings with foreign leaders scheduled at the United Nations, including with Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian leader he pressured to investigate former vice president Joe Biden.

Timeline: Scheduled for 2:15 p.m.

Trump holds a press conference: President Trump is holding a press conference at the United Nations Wednesday afternoon. The press conference is ostensibly about Trump’s meetings with foreign leaders, however it’s fair to predict the questions from reporters will focus on his communication with one particular leader, Zelensky of Ukraine.

Timeline: Scheduled for 4 p.m.

Thursday

Acting Director of National Intelligence testifies: Joseph Maguire, who took over for Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, is expected to testify publicly before the House Intelligence Committee on Thursday. Watch for Democrats to press him on the contents of the whistle-blower complaint and his decision to stop the complaint from being forwarded to Congress, as is required by law.

Timeline: Scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday

Any day

Release of redacted whistle-blower complaint: According to the New York Times, the Trump administration is moving toward releasing the redacted contents of the whistle-blower complaint that has been at the center of a legal battle. The process could be completed within days, the paper reported.

Timeline: Uncertain